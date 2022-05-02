Speak Out: May 2, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 02 2022, 06:13 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 06:13 ist

Speaking in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all Muslim women want it to be implemented. 

uniform civil code
India News
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Speak Out

