Speak Out: May 27, 2023

Speak Out: May 27, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 27 2023, 06:11 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 06:11 ist

Union Minister Smiti Irani on Friday commented on the upcoming inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament saying that "The history that was denied to India will now come alive and thrive in the new Parliament building". Earlier, the minister had said that the presence of the Sengol in Parliament will inspire to realise the hopes and aspirations of the countrymen in a fair and just manner.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Speak Out
Smriti Irani
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Vicky tries to talk to Salman, pushed aside by security

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

Android virus 'Daam' steals call records, phone history

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

India's new Parliament building: A look at key features

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Mistaken for dacoits, MP cheetah tracking team thrashed

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

Officer pumps out 41L litre dam water to retrieve phone

 