Speak Out: November 10, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 10 2021, 05:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 05:42 ist

BJP leaders and workers including West Bengal party chief Sukanta Majumdar staged a protest in Kolkata on November 9 and demanded a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by the state government.

Sukanta Majumdar said, “Mamata Banerjee yesterday said that she won't reduce, we will make the people of the state aware and force her to reduce cess. We will strengthen our agitation & will also 'gherao' Nabanna over this issue if a need arises.”

The central government has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.

