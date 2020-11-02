Speak Out - November 2, 2020

Speak Out - November 2, 2020

DHNS
DHNS,
  Nov 02 2020
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 07:10 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Opposition parties, particularly the Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and termed the Bihar election as the battle between the ‘double engine’ vs ‘double Yuvraj’.

Speak Out
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar
Prime Minister
Narendra Modi
BJP
Nitish Kumar
Chirag Paswan
LJP
JD(U)
NDA

