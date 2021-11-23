Speak Out: November 23, 2021

In a veiled dig at Charanjit Singh Channi, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that a 'fake Kejriwal' is roaming in Punjab. "Whatever I promise here, he repeats the same. In the entire country, only one man, Kejriwal, can bring down your electricity bill to zero. So beware of that fake Kejriwal," the AAP chief said in Moga.

Read More