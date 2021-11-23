Speak Out: November 23, 2021

In a veiled dig at Charanjit Singh Channi, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that a 'fake Kejriwal' is roaming in Punjab. "Whatever I promise here, he repeats the same. In the entire country, only one man, Kejriwal, can bring down your electricity bill to zero. So beware of that fake Kejriwal," the AAP chief said in Moga.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'
'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix
Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study
'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie
Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'
Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit
DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait
Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience
DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?
Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?