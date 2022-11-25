Speak Out: November 25, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said no one can stop rewriting of history to free it from "distortions" as he urged academicians to research and write about 30 great Indian empires and 300 warriors who showed exemplary valour to fight for the motherland.

