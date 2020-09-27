Astrospeak

Aries: This could be significant phase for the Aries-born individuals where self-discovery and confidence are concerned. There is greater sense of control over emotions, thoughts and feelings. You discover a way to create inner harmony and even spread happiness around. The secret could be contentment. You feel better equipped now to handle any kind of situation effectively. There will be a full calendar and responsibilities awaiting you. It just gets busier from now on.

Taurus: The coming week will be all about relationships for the Taurus folk and how you deal with them. There could be focus on making your partner/spouse happy. There is gratitude and you recount how the people close to you have added to your life. Work-related matters keep coming up and you may need to spend extra hours and some extra money as well. It is time to drop some heavy emotional baggage from the past. Digestive health and cholesterol issues need attention.

Gemini: There is greater peace of mind for the Gemini-born individuals as they come to terms with new reality. There is less of inner struggle and you turn your attention towards matters that need attention at work. You may need to look after employee welfare matters and possibly help resolve a crisis too. Relationships with loved ones are better in this phase. Expenses may mount but you are able to handle them with ease and sensibly.

Cancer: The cancer-born folk are in a much better place emotionally, as compared to the last couple of weeks. You may be concentrating on the resources that you have, instead of those that you would ideally like to have! There is praise and approval at work and you are in a position of greater influence. Negotiation and deals for new projects could be entrusted to you. Make sure that when working, you keep personal considerations and biases away.

Leo: This is a phase when the Leos will do well to be a little more alert. There could be health-related problems. You need to make changes in your diet and exercise regimen. Nerve-related problems and mood swings could hamper functioning. There is fair amount of support and understanding from seniors at work and this helps. Don’t sign up for additional responsibility unless you are very sure of it. Old legal matters may need attention.

Virgo: The Virgo-born individuals may be resistant to change in this phase and are quite unsettled by the level of activity and events happening around. Sudden shake-ups may cause you to feel insecure. It does not matter that the events are to your liking or not, you are simply not happy about having to disrupt your schedule and getting out of your comfort zone. You may feel pretty stressed out just by the number of tasks you need to accomplish.

Libra: The Libra-born folk have been determined about a few goals in life and these are mostly related to higher self and spiritual growth. You are likely to have gained some progress in your pursuit, but now is the time when the worldly matters overtake your other interests. You may have to think about money and how to optimise and even increase your earnings. You may even contemplate moving to a different location or taking on an additional avenue of earning.

Scorpio: This could be a slightly different phase in life of Scorpio-born folk, where others may find it difficult to understand you. You are obligated to fulfil responsibilities towards loved ones and family, even though you desire more time for yourself. You need to find a fine balance between your wishes and what you are required to do. It is best to avoid confrontation or argument with partner/spouse as trivial matters could get blown out of proportion.

Sagittarius: The coming of this week brings with it a good experience at work. More so as you get praised for what you have accomplished in the recent past. There will be some goodies — a raise or a plum posting in the pipeline. Increased responsibility, greater perks or a transfer is possible. Be gentle in your dealings with loved ones and don’t let your authority at work influence the way you interact at home or with friends.

Capricorn: The Capricorn-born folk need to brace up as there may be some events during this time that send your normal schedule into a tizzy. You may have to take out time to attend to a sick or ailing family member/relative. There could be some moments of irritation, but more or less you are grateful that you can help. Do be careful about getting adequate rest and sleep yourself or you may suffer from exhaustion.

Aquarius: This could be a difficult phase for the Aquarius-born folk as you try to get things in control. Your temper at this point could hamper instead of helping things. It seems that you take a step forward and two back. Getting work done from subordinates may require you to be tactful and patient. You need to go to the root of the problem, before your react. You will do well to avoid self-pity and instead take small yet positive steps forward.

Pisces: The coming week brings mixed results for the Pisces. There are strong feelings inspired by some new people you meet. You may think that there are certain regrets related to unsuccessful personal relationships, but it's best to put the past to rest. Talk to a mentor or someone you trust, instead of letting the issues simmer inside of you. Take care to fulfil your daily responsibilities. Work should not suffer as a result of your moods.