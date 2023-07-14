Five activities to do on a rainy day

The rainy season means being stuck indoors more often. When you can’t go out, here are some fun things to do that will make you appreciate the rains and everything that comes with it. Plus, you can use this as an opportunity to reduce screen time.

Paint with the earth

The rainy season means wet mud, leaves and flowers all around the house. Try to look for flowers and leaves with the brightest colours. You can also collect mud — of different shades — from gardens and parks, where there is not a lot of vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Mix the crushed mud or flowers with water and use a brush to paint on paper. You can also raid the kitchen for some bright yellows and reds. Use these DIY colours to paint the picture of your choice.

DIY umbrella

Take a transparent umbrella or raincoat and doodle on the inside with colourful waterproof markers. You can look up some ideas on the Internet or let your imagination run wild. Use vibrant colours to brighten up the days. And remember to draw on the correct side, so the rain doesn’t wash away the design.

Make a flipbook

Take a small notepad or a stack of sticky notes and draw a paper boat on the first page. In the next page, draw the same thing slightly to the right. Keep changing the position of the image in every page a little to the side and add some characters if you would like! If you’re adding characters, make sure to move them a bit on each slide. Remember, your flipbook is supposed to tell a story. Flip through the book to watch the story of the paper boat floating down the street come to life.

Indoor picnic

When the weather is chilly, put a blanket on the floor. You can even build a fort if you’d like. Make the place cosy and bring pillows, grab some snacks, board games and books, and you’re all set to enjoy a picnic with your family and friends!

Mini bowling alley

Do you like going bowling or playing arcade games? Create your own mini DIY bowling alley at home. Collect old plastic bottles and fill them with some small pebbles or a few spoons of mud.

Clear some space in your living room and arrange the bottles like bowling pins on the floor. Use a soft, small ball to make it more challenging and try to knock your pins over by rolling the ball from a distance. Remember to clean the bottles once you’re done playing.