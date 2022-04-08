Friendship: Poetry corner

Mohammed Uzair, 11

Bengaluru, Karnataka

Friendship is one of the most important things

in life, makes one strive.

One cannot live alone for it makes us forlorn.

If one is always flanked by friends

Help never comes to an end.

Friendship is not far than a relationship,

For it ambles all throughout life.

Friendship also helps people excel

For the best of friends lend a hand to help.

Friendship is indispensable, responsible for happiness

and makes people elated.

Friends help you soar high without a sigh.

They help you find your flair for they never mind a stare.

Devika Roshan, 12

Mysuru, Karnataka

Friendship is where we live in unity

Making many a dreams a possibility.

There is no room for animosity,

There is only bonhomie cordiality.

Its true essence is loyalty,

Which comes with reliability.

In friendship, there is only clarity,

No room for any ambiguity.

In friendship, there is no disparity,

It thrives on universal equality.

True virtue of friendship is charity,

It is to be handled with great responsibility.

Niharika Sarah Navada, 11

Bengaluru, Karnataka

A human has tons of qualities,

But there is one very special quality,

The quality that brings people together.

Having friends relieves your mind from

everyday worries,

Friends make you forget all your problems,

They take you to a world full of magic.

You can be friends with anyone,

But true friend will always stay by your side,

Through challenges, obstacles and even

through failure.

The kind look on their face and their gentle voice always

fills a heart with joy,

They give you a gift that no one else can give,

And that special gift is friendship.

