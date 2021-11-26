Gemini Daily Horoscope - November 27, 2021

This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 5
