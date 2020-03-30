How Hong Kong is dealing with COVID-19, courtesy lessons from SARS

I am a Kerala-based Catholic priest, working in the diocese of Hong Kong for over 10 years. Despite the panic caused by COVID-19, the city has not gone into a lockdown so far.

Hong Kong was fairly well-prepared to face a contagion, thanks to the painful experience during the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2003. Even back then, medical masks had become a way of life for Hongkongers. Travellers avoided the fear-filled city, which ground to a standstill. The virus travelled to Southeast Asia and as far as Canada.

The experience of SARS in 2003 had led to increased levels of hygiene and major levels of pandemic preparedness. Despite its proximity to Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, Hong Kong has less than 600 people infected with four cases of fatality.

From the first instance of the news of the coronavirus outbreak, the government had taken some bold steps to prevent its spread. They ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the city and proposed online lessons and assignments for the students. Companies and offices were encouraged to allow their employees to work from home. Since mid-February, churches and other places of worship have not held any public functions.

Hong Kong’s borders were partially closed to restrict and monitor the incoming passengers.

People of Hong Kong are respectful of social ‘protocol’ and appreciate the government’s measures to contain the illness. There was some panic-buying of toilet paper, rice and noodles but overall, it has been very orderly.

At present, Hong Kong is going through the second wave of the virus infection. Now, most people wear masks when they are out. The masks are more a sign to keep a distance and prevent you from touching your face too frequently.

Many Hong Kong-based charity organisations and churches have conducted donation campaigns to help people across the globe affected by the pandemic. Many grassroots workers are unemployed during the pandemic. Some working in restaurants or construction sites have had no jobs for over a month and even the little savings they might have, will be used up soon.

Despite the frightening news from all around, of hundreds of thousands getting infected and tens of thousands dying every day, I am trying to stay positive and to share the same vibes with whom I interact. Of course, the attempt is not to create a false sense of immunity from being exposed. I am aware of the enemy that is dangerously close, but fear is not an option!

For me, the pandemic has indeed forced a change in lifestyle, hopefully for the better! It helps to try out and identify new ways to complete the chores of the day and meet the deadlines. The time previously spent on socialising, now goes into social media platforms to catch up with friends – definitely not a healthy habit, though! To me, social distancing is a way of expressing our concern for the society.

There are numerous individuals and events in history which changed the course of human lives itself. In the future, people will perhaps talk about a world before COVID-19 outbreak. I think our lives won't be the same anymore.

The pandemic is teaching us the priorities of the world today; it teaches us new ways of managing our daily chores, our jobs and the importance of building up relationships and families, even as we practice social distancing.