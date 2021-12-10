Purandaradasa classic gets ‘new age’ interpretations

Bhagyada Lakshmi baaramma’ is one of the most popular Kannada compositions across the Karnatik music-performing states. It is Purandaradasa’s charming invocation to goddess Lakshmi, inviting her to dance into the homes of the devout, blessing them with daily festivity.

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi took up the 16th century composition and rendered it in the Hindustani style, changing the raga from Madhyamavati to Bibas, and singing it at a brisker pace.

This has become a concert standard on the Hindustani stage, catching the imagination of classical vocalists in Maharashtra as well. If you are a literalist, you might wonder how Bhimsen Joshi sings this in a morning raga when Lakshmi puja is performed in the evening. But then, what is music if it has no freedom to reimagine time?

Several musicians are now attempting ‘Bhagyada Lakshmi baaramma’ with Western accompaniments, giving it a ‘fusion’ colour. A recent rendering by Sushruth S A, posted on YouTube, has garnered 1.54 lakh views.

He sings it in the familiar, time-honoured tune in raga Madhyamavati, and is accompanied by an electric guitar and drums. Also featured in the video are three dancers, who do a mix of styles — southern folk-style head bobbing, Kathak swirls and Bollywood gyrations.

This is a cheeky take, while the ‘new age’ rendering posted on the IndianRaga channel is more orthodox in its approach. It has a Western beat and some synth accompaniment, but what is highlighted as lead accompaniment is a Karnatik-style flute. This video has 3.9 lakh views.

You will find scores of interesting renderings online, and if you want to hear it in the voice of one of the legends, you should look for M L Vasanthakumari on YouTube. It has one extra charana most people are not familiar with, and she swings the rhythm a bit, making it jauntier.