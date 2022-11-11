Say thanks in style

Hanging banners

This set contains two pieces that say ‘Happy Harvest’ and ‘Give Thanks’, as reminders of the season.

Cutlery holder

This set consists of 24 pieces and has Thanksgiving themes all over it.

Metal turkey set

This turkey decor set contains two metal turkey stakes that work well as decorations for the outdoors.

String lights

Here’s a maple leaf string of 20 LED lights for the occasion.

Cute ornament

This small boy figurine on a pumpkin ornament will look great on a side table or even on a long table setting.

Vintage banner

This vintage burlap banner has a simple pumpkin design on it.

Wreath wonder

This garland wreath in an autumn theme is handcrafted with maple leaves, berry clusters, pumpkins and pincecones.