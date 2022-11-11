Say thanks in style

Say thanks in style

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 11 2022, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 09:31 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Hanging banners

This set contains two pieces that say ‘Happy Harvest’ and ‘Give Thanks’, as reminders of the season.

Cutlery holder

This set consists of 24 pieces and has Thanksgiving themes all over it.

Metal turkey set

This turkey decor set contains two metal turkey stakes that work well as decorations for the outdoors.

String lights

Here’s a maple leaf string of 20 LED lights for the occasion.

Cute ornament

This small boy figurine on a pumpkin ornament will look great on a side table or even on a long table setting.

Vintage banner

This vintage burlap banner has a simple pumpkin design on it.

Wreath wonder

This garland wreath in an autumn theme is handcrafted with maple leaves, berry clusters, pumpkins and pincecones.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

home decor
lighting
Shopping

What's Brewing

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

DH Toon | 'Twitter will do lots of dumb things'

DH Toon | 'Twitter will do lots of dumb things'

Behind BMRCL's non-fare revenue goals

Behind BMRCL's non-fare revenue goals

 