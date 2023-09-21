A compilation of curious collectables 

Tucked away in a quiet residential neighbourhood at Kiggalu in Kodagu district is the residence of Harish, a lecturer-cum-antique-collector who has a ‘mini museum’ in his house.
Antiques and treasures in his collections find a place in each and every room in the house. An old bullock cart parked in front of the house transports one back to a bygone era.
The bullock cart was displayed at the folklore exhibition organised by Jilla Janapada Parishat in 2019. “I had searched for a bullock cart in Madikeri, Kushalnagar and Gonikoppal for several months before I found this one and purchased it,” adds Harish, an economics lecturer at First Grade College in Murnad. He started collecting antiques due to his interest in art and literature.
What started with the collection of stamps and coins as a PUC student has continued as a passion for collecting antiques. “I visit various places and get something unique from there,” he says. He tells the story of an old knife purchased on a visit to Nepal a few years ago, for Rs 100. Harish makes it a point to visit scrap shops to find unique items.
The mini-museum includes odds and ends like an antique payphone, different types of cowbells, match boxes, cigarette lighters, telephones, coins and currencies of different countries, unsealed stamps, bottle openers and old oil lamps.
The collection housed at his residence includes a gramophone, tape recorder, old radio, cassettes and a cassette player.
A wide range
Bopanna, physical director of First Grade College who also hails from Kiggalu, says Harish’s collection is unique, with items including antiques and modern technology. "He has not restricted his collection to a particular category, but has instead diversified it,” explains Bopanna.
Some unique items in his collection include a blueprint of Paris in 1800 and an old conch.
Harish has had different experiences when it comes to collecting unused antiques. “Many have happily given away unwanted items from their houses. Others hesitate, thinking that there is some hidden agenda behind the collection. A few charge double the price to share the antiques,” says Harish.
The collector explains the appeal of the items: “All these treasures were once used by people. But as time passes, with the advancement in technology, old items get sidelined to give way to the new.”
The lecturer hopes to introduce the antiques to the younger generation. "We normally keep away old items that are not in use in the attic. But in my house, though the items are not arranged in a showcase, they find a space in each and every room, " he says.
Harish and his wife Shwetha maintain these items carefully, cleaning the antiques often. The wooden artefacts need utmost care to keep them safe from termites, he says.