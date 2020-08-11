Add me to search: Here's how to create virtual business cards on Google Search

California-based tech giant Google on Tuesday (August 11) launched a new India-first service, where-in users can create a customised virtual business card on the search engine platform.

Here's how to create your own virtual business card on Google Search:

Prerequisite: You must have an official Gmail ID with registered mobile number link

Step 1: Just type 'Add me to search' and tap on 'Get Started'



Add me to search feature on Google Search. Credit: Google Official Blog



Step 2: Then, Google will take you to the page 'Edit your public profile'. Here, you will be asked fill in the persona information l including the photo, name, business/company name, designation, About ( short essay on yourself and work experience), phone number, and email ID.



Add me to search feature on Google Search. Credit: Google Official Blog



Step 3: Once done, you can view the preview and if satisfied with the content, press the save.



Add me to search feature on Google Search. Credit: Google Official Blog



Step 4: Your virtual business card will be created and will go live in a few minutes.



Preview of the public profile. Credit: Google Official Blog



After a while, you can go to Google Search app on your mobile and type your name, the search results will show the business card with relevant data.



Completion of adding information on the public profile. Credit: Official Google Blog



Who can create the virtual visiting card on Google Search?

Anybody can create this, but it is better used for business and enterprise owners for easy detection for consumers to contact them. Other users need not have to create their public profile, as this may cost their privacy. If anybody gets your number or a photo, they can harass them with irritating calls and may morph the photo to blackmail.



The final copy of the virtual business card on Google Search. Credit: Official Google Blog



"For the millions of influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed individuals, freelancers, or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered, we hope this new Search feature will help the world find them. For people in India searching on mobile phones, people cards are rolling out in English starting today (August 11)," said Lauren Clark, Product Manager, Google Search.

