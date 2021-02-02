After the loss of a child, how does life go on?

On Jan. 10, 2011, Emily Rapp Black, a writer and creative writing instructor living in Santa Fe, took her infant son, Ronan, to the eye doctor. At 9 months old, the baby wasn’t hitting his developmental milestones and his pediatrician wanted to rule out vision problems. In Albuquerque, the ophthalmologist found “cherry red spots” on the backs of the baby’s retinas, and immediately diagnosed him with Tay-Sachs disease, a very rare, but inevitably fatal, genetic disorder. And the world tilted on its axis.

In her well-received 2013 book, “The Still Point of the Turning World,” written while Ronan was still alive, Black (who at the time used the name Emily Rapp) found beauty in stolen moments. She was able to derive lessons to learn and wisdom to share from the “terrible freedom” of parenting a child without a future and turned to writing as a way to “find underlying patterns of meaning in a situation that, from the outside, looked inviolate and incontrovertibly meaningless” — an endeavor that would ultimately give her a way to connect with and help others.

Her current memoir comes from a much darker place. It begins in the summer of 2012. Ronan is dying, and Black is actively considering a jump from the Rio Grande Gorge bridge. Her marriage has imploded — exploded, really — after the corrosive effects of too many days and nights of anger, guilt, resentment, exhaustion and, above all, a never-ending, all-consuming grief. Black’s coping mechanism has been desperate self-numbing — compulsive extramarital sex, extreme exercise, any sort of “tangible, identifiable, physical pain.” Her husband has fled into rage. Their self-immolation and ultimate split amount to “a rupture that a crater of any size in any ground and beneath any sky failed to accurately depict,” and in the aftermath, she has been left feeling mentally “fractured,” she writes. “My mind was shifting and molting as my life broke slowly apart, like some strange and painful rebirth, but with no imaginable future — for what mother can imagine a future without her child?”

Black resists the pull of the river 565 feet below. And that choice — equal parts survival instinct and desire to live — marks a turning point in her trajectory. Ronan’s life can go only in one tragic direction — he died on Feb. 15, 2013, just before his third birthday — but Black’s refusal to die means that she can open up a little bit of space in which she can find “a way to live in the world,” as she puts it. And that space, in which life and death, love and loss, rage and happiness, pleasure and pain can tolerably intermingle, is the mourner’s sanctuary.

The opening is small at first, little more than the permission to live. But then, having split from her husband and fallen in love, Black moves on the day of Ronan’s death into the 100-year-old renovated church that her new boyfriend, Kent (named in the book, while the ex-husband is not), has been renovating since the late 1990s.

There, she — I won’t say “recovers,” because the bankruptcy of notions like “recovery” or “courage” or “resurrection” or “resilience” or the “phoenix rising from the site of destruction” in the context of losing a child is a point that Black repeatedly underscores during the “journey” (also heinous) that she charts in this book. She relearns how to live in a world that keeps on turning. She relearns how to be in a universe where (temporarily) she is no longer a mother. She transitions — jerkily, messily — from the torturous present tense of watching a child slowly die to living in a future of possibility. A new pregnancy. A new marriage. A new daughter. Eventually, a new city.

Through it all, Black tries to puzzle out a quandary: How to live faithfully in the present without betraying the past? (Or, how to take joy in the arrival of her daughter, Charlie, without — as some accuse her — “replacing Ronan”?)

“Sanctuary” is, over all, a brutal book to read. Black’s power as a writer means she can take us with her to places that normally our minds would refuse to go. But the narrative also takes us to places we perhaps don’t belong: for example, deep down in the weeds of her meaner-than-ever ex-marriage.

At the very worst point, Black recounts her ex-husband’s horrible behavior at a level of detail that’s extremely damaging for him, and then, as she brings us affirming commentary from friend after loving friend, seems to be seeking our validation as well. We come away feeling like guests at a nightmare dinner party, left to pick up broken glass after one of the hosts has made a scene.

We also, as readers, would have been better off not having to trail Black through her long meditations on topics like time, memory, dark matter, Holocaust youth diaries and “the elegant imbalance of butterflies,” digressions that would have made — that do make, taken individually — marvelous single sentences. But that also, spooled out in their exhausting entirety, shined and polished to perfection, but not at all under control, recall the “numbing solace” of the three-hour-a-day exercise sessions that Black’s friends warned her were “nutballs.”

At the very start of “Sanctuary,” Black describes helping people “order the chaos of their lives through storytelling.” That goal lies at the heart of her — of any writer’s — life’s work. With just a little more editing, this otherwise often beautiful jewel of a book would have gotten there.