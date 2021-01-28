Airtel successfully tests live 5G service in Hyderabad

India's second-biggest cellular service provider Airtel on Thursday (January 28) announced to have successfully tested the 5G service on a commercial network in Hyderabad.

The company conducted the live tests on its existing liberalised spectrum in the 1800 MHz band through the NSA (Non-Stand Alone) network technology. Users were able to download a full-length movie in a few seconds.

"Using a first of its kind, dynamic spectrum sharing, Airtel seamlessly operated 5G and 4G concurrently within the same spectrum block. This demonstration has emphatically validated the 5G readiness of Airtel’s network across all domains - Radio, Core, and Transport," Airtel said.

Airtel 5G is capable of delivering 10x speeds, 10x latency, and 100x concurrency when compared to existing technologies, the company added.

However, Airtel did not disclose any plans on how soon it will start to offer the 5G service to consumers, after the spectrum auction, which is expected to get underway in the coming months.

Arch-rival Reliance Jio has already announced it will commence the full-fledged 5G cellular service in the second half of 2021.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.