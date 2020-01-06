Amazon Echo Flex review: Low-key essential smart plug

Having made a mark with Echo line of speakers, Amazon has launched the Echo Flex, a multipurpose smart speaker-cum-plug recently.

It costs Rs 2,999, making is the most affordable Amazon Echo series of gadgets. I have been using it for a few days and here are my thoughts.

For a speaker, its a very compact but for a plug-in, it’s a bit big for most Indian homes with switches placed so close to each other.

Initially, I had trouble fitting the Echo Flex into the socket, as its wide-body was pressed against the switch and cut-off the power connection.

Fortunately, after several attempts, I was finally able to plug-in the review unit and keep it on. Besides the two pins at the back, it comes with a Type A USB port at the base. This helps users to connect a smart lamp or motion detectors or even charge a phone. There is also 3.5mm aux port and a dedicated physical button to turn off the microphone so that users can be assured of privacy.



Amazon Echo Flex smart plug-in



User-experience

Setting it up is quite easy. You just have to install the Alexa app on the phone and follow the instruction to detect the device nearby and type in the Wi-Fi password.

If you already have the Alexa app, just open it and tap on the ‘devices’ section on the right side. Then, select’ All Devices’ and there select ‘+’ and tap ‘Add Device’ and follow the instruction.

It does everything an Echo smart speaker can do such as get you quick information on anything, weather updates, switch on/off smart bulbs, motion sensors, make audio calls to people (provided they have Alexa app on mobile) and so on.

Yes, it can also play music, but its 0.6-inch speaker is just not good enough for a great experience.

On the bright side, the 3.5mm aux port on the Echo Flex can be used to connect to a powerful speaker and play.

Final thoughts

It adds value to the home with or without the Echo smart speakers. Yes, the compact size does affect the sound output particularly while playing music, but the convenience it offers is just brilliant. You can get quick information on anything, set alarm, switch on smart gadgets and there is an extra USB for charging and attaching smart accessories.