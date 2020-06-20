Amid boycott Chinese products campaign, Micromax set to make comeback in India

For the past few months, there has been growing dissent on imported Chinese products with the public due to the skirmish between the latter's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian forces in the easter border near Ladhak. With the recent clash resulting deaths of 20 army men, the tension between the two Asian titans is at an all-time high since the 1962 war.

And the noise has grown shriller with #BoycottChinaProducts on social media platforms. Coincidently, local brand Micromax has sounded battle bugle, hinting of a strong comeback.

For the past several weeks, Micromax was barely active on Twitter and occasionally came online on special days such as Mother's day, Eid-Ul-Fitr, Holi, and also tweeted a message to support PM Modi's call for Vocal for Local call and Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliant India) campaign.

Several fans and people were seen tagging Micromax on Twitter asking for the latest update on whether the company has any plans for a 'Made in India' phone. To everyone's surprise, the official Twitter handle responded confirming the imminent launch of a new phone in the coming days and posted hashtags-- #Micromax #MadeByIndian #MadeForIndian.

The company has revealed that it has a plan to bring a feature-rich phone with a wallet-friendly price-tag.

"A device with premium features, thoroughly modern look and budget-friendly, how does that sound Nani Kishor?🙂 Stay tuned. #Micromax #MadeByIndian #MadeForIndian," Micromax India tweeted.

In the early part of the decade, Micromax was a force to reckon in India, but with the advent of Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, and other Chinese phone-makers in 2014 and later, the local brand just couldn't take the onslaught and it got pushed to the oblivion.

Hi, Hitesh. Glad to see your support for #VocalForLocal

We are working hard internally and soon we will come up with something big. Stay tuned! #Micromax #MadeByIndian #MadeForIndian — Micromax India (@Micromax_Mobile) June 17, 2020

It should be noted that Micromax never went off the business, but barely managed to stay afloat with feature phones and ultra-affordable touch-screen mobiles in tier-2 and tier-3 regions.

Now, Micromax, like the proverbial rising like a Phoenix from the ashes, is set to challenge Chinese phone brands in India.

