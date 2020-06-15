Apple brings new AMD Radeon Pro 5600 GPU option for 16-inch MacBook Pro, SSD kit for Mac Pro

In late 2019, Apple launched the 16-inch Macbook Pro in India. Now, the Cupertino-based company is offering additional graphics card options for the big-screen PC.

Prospective MacBook Pro buyers will now be able to add AMD's latest Radeon Pro 5600M GPU with integrated HBM2 memory. This is expected to take graphics performance on MacBook Pro to its highest level yet.

With 40 computer units (2560 stream processors) and 8GB of HBM2 memory integrated right onto the Radeon Pro 5600M GPU package, the MacBook Pro performance will be 75 percent faster than Radeon Pro 5500M with 4GB of GDDR6. And also, it will be up to 3.5 times faster than a previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The MacBook Pro users, particularly professional graphics engineers will able to render large 3D models faster, add complex special effects to video projects seamlessly, and fluidly design high-performance games.

Must read | Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro: Key features you need to know

Additionally, Apple is bringing the SSD (Solid-state Drive) storage kit for the Mac Pro. This will allow customers to upgrade their internal storage from the original factory configuration.

The customer-installable kit includes two SSD modules with the following capacity options: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB.

For now, Apple has revealed that the new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU will option will cost $700 ( approx. Rs 53,200). As far as the cost of SSD kit for Mac Pro will be revealed soon.

Both will soon be available in India and can be bought at Apple authorised stores.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.