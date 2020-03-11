Apple cancels iPhone 9 launch event over coronavirus outbreak: Report

In early 2020, the Cupertino-based iPhone-maker, as part of the safety measure against the coronavirus outbreak, had shut down its corporate office and Apple Stores in mainland China.

As the country began to contain the spread of COVID-19, it reponed 90-percent of its shops. But, the iPhone 9 (aka iPhone SE 2) units' output at Apple's supplier partner's industrial units was not at peak production and market analysts had said, it might get better only in Q2 (April-June). Despite the delay, Apple was rumoured to go ahead with launch even in the US.

However, the accelerated spread of coronavirus in global regions including the USA has reportedly put a spanner on the iPhone 9 launch event later this month.

For the past few years, Apple has been hosting product events at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater, which has 1000 plus seating capacity. But, due to the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 which can spread between individuals in close proximity, Apple has decided to cancel the programme, Cult of Mac reported citing a company insider.

Also, it can be noted the Santa Clara County, wherein the Cupertino comes under it, has passed a decree banning all events that involve a gathering of 1000 or more people.

However, there is a high probability that Apple may just release a press note or host a closed-door event and webcast it online.

Even in India, popular Chinese mobile-maker Xiaomi is applying the same online broadcasting strategy on March 12. Last week, another rival brand Realme hosted a similar event to unveil Realme 6, 6 Pro and Realme Band in Delhi.

