Apple to host WWDC 2020 online-only event over coronavirus outbreak

American technology major Apple on Friday (March 13) announced to host the company's annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 in June.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple's 31st edition of the WWDC event will be held under closed doors and streamed online.

“We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience,” Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said.

“The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead,” Schiller added.

Though it will an online affair, there will be a lot of big announcements with regard to the new software versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS for Apple devices. Also, the company will provide a platform for interaction with Apple experts and tools to help more than 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries and regions — and the next generation of app creators.

More information about the WWDC programme information will be shared between now and June by email, in the Apple Developer app, and on the Apple Developer website, the company said.

The Cupertino-based company will also be committing $1 million to local San Jose organizations to offset associated revenue loss as a result of WWDC 2020’s new online format.

In a related development, Google has also canceled the on-ground I/O 2020 event, instead, it will host the online event in May.

