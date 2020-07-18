Apple working on two-way wireless charging smart battery iPhone case, patent reveals

Cupertino-based Apple is working on a new generation smart battery case that can charge and powered up wirelessly.

It has come to light that Apple has been doing research on the aforementioned product and even registered it at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in May 2019 and formally received the patent for the smart wireless charging battery case earlier this week, reported Apple Insider.

"A battery case has first and second coils on opposing sides of a battery and has switching circuitry that is coupled between the first and second coils. The battery case has a battery that provides supplemental battery power wirelessly to a wireless power receiving device via the second coil when the switching circuitry is in an open state. The case can also receive power wirelessly with the first coil from a wireless charging mat when the switching circuitry is in the open state. In a closed state, the switching circuitry shorts the first and second coils together so that current flowing through the first coil flows through the second coil in series and so that wireless power from the wireless charging mat that is received with the first coil is transmitted wirelessly to the wireless power receiving device using the second coil," says the abstract of the Apple patent application.



Apple iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case. Credit: Apple



In layman terms, Apple's battery case will come with two coils, one to get recharge itself and the other to deliver the power to the iPhone.

Currently, the smart battery case supports wireless charging to get itself recharged but uses the lightning connector to juice up the iPhone, and soon there won't be any need for any physical connector.



Apple-designed AirPower mat, coming in 2018, can charge iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously. Picture Credit: Apple



It can be noted that Apple had shelved its AirPower wireless charging pad due to overheating. There are reports of the American company has restarted the work on the AirPower and is close to achieving a breakthrough.

The latest patented technology of dual wireless charging iPhone case may help them to overcome the limitations faced for developing the AirPower mat.

