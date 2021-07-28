Aquarius Daily Horoscope - July 28, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Mars aspecting your sign makes you hasty. It is important to keep cool and analyse the situation. Watch out for clashes with romantic partners or close associates. Strive for a balance between work and rest.
Lucky Colour: Jade.
Lucky Number: 6.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List
What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?
'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different
Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'
Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu
Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows
Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water