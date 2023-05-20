Bengaluru: Textile show depicts culture of aboriginals

Australia’s Northern Territory is home to about 30 percent of the country’s aboriginals or First Nations people. At the very tip of the region is Arnhem land which is inhabited by communities such as the Yolngus. In addition to its rocky coastlines, thick rainforests and exotic wildlife, the rich culture and unique practices of its inhabitants warrants attention. With this in mind, the Australian Consulate-General has brought to Bengaluru an art exhibition titled ‘Jarracharra’. It is created by artists from the Bábbarra Women’s Centre, which supports women entrepreneurs and artisans of the local community in Arnhem’s Maningrida.

Reading symbols

Featuring 26 artworks by 11 artists, the showcase comprises screen-printed textiles depicting motifs, symbols and shapes synonymous with the culture of the region. A bright green fabric catches our eye as we enter the exhibition space. Titled ‘Kandji’, it is artist Deborah Wurrkidj’s interpretation of the wetlands near her hometown of Mumeka in Arnhem land. The vibrant fabric hanging against a wall is detailed with images of kandji, a bird that is a common fixture in the area. Water lilies and grass can also be found on the large canvas.

“The scale of these works was one of the factors that drew my attention instantly. The women employ screenprinting and lino cutting for their art. This is not traditional for them, but what they portray on these giant canvases — fruits, flowers, animals and mythology — are central to their way of life,” says Anshu Arora, who has co-curated the show along with Prithi Pais.

Further down the same wall a cotton fabric bears green seaweed and fish of varying shapes against an intense purple backdrop. This particular piece by Josephine James is titled ‘Mabbularr - mumun’ and is inspired by the still waters of the sea on a windless day. The sea is so clear ‘you can see the water and look at the turtle and stingray eating sea grass and dancing underwater to find their mate’, reads the accompanying artist description.

Root cause

In sharp contrast, the piece christened ‘Manyawok’ (cheeky yam) is a study in black and white. It is an ode to cheeky yam, a staple bush crop, collected during the wet season. Belinda Kuriniya, a printmaker who has exhibited her textiles across Australia and in China and Mexico, has used solid black textile with the yam traced in stark white paint. “The ability of these women to express themselves creatively, wherever they are from, and for that to become a cause for change is inspiring. Also, the art is unique because it is not a commentary on the modern world. It comes from very old country and is closely connected to their environment,” explains Anshu.

Other themes and motifs like canoes, manwak flowers, rocks, female spirits, long yams and fish traps on a mix of cotton and silk fabrics familiarise visitors with the nuances and traditions of the artists’ varied cultures. The exhibition also includes photographs of the women and a video for viewers to get a better understanding of the community.

Local collaboration

Tharangini, one of Bengaluru’s oldest woodblock printing studios, hosted the artists from the women’s centre for a collaborative project. The patterns created by the artists were carved into wood blocks to make hand block prints. The designs were then hand-printed on paper. The results are on display at the showcase.

After being presented in cities such as Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, the travelling show makes its last stop in the country at Bangalore International Centre. It was first exhibited in Paris in 2019.

The show is on till May 25. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Entry free.