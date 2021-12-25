Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 25, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 25, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 25 2021, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 00:45 ist

You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure.

Lucky Colour: Tan.

Lucky Number: 2.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Bus or train? Here's world's first 'dual-mode vehicle'

Bus or train? Here's world's first 'dual-mode vehicle'

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame

 