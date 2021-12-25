Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 25, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure.
Lucky Colour: Tan.
Lucky Number: 2.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bus or train? Here's world's first 'dual-mode vehicle'
83 movie review: The best Indian sports drama
Very sorry: UP thieves return stolen goods with apology
In UAE, camels compete for crowns in beauty pageant
40% of Afghan media outlets shut since Taliban takeover
Huawei launches Smart Glasses with detachable frame