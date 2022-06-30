Capricorn Daily Horoscope - June 30, 2022

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - June 30, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 30 2022, 06:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2022, 06:28 ist
Credit: Pixabay

You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole.'

  • Lucky Colour: Mustard
  • Lucky Number: 9

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

DH Toon | The black sludge of 'religious fanaticism'

KIA crosses 250 mn pax-mark, 2 mn Air Traffic Movements

KIA crosses 250 mn pax-mark, 2 mn Air Traffic Movements

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

Subscription version of Snapchat makes its debut

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

You can now take a tour of Ladakh in helicopter

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Mumbai, Bengaluru most favoured by foreign students

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Pics: Single-use plastics that'll be banned from July 1

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

Chinese spacecraft takes images of entire Mars planet

A spelling reform for Kannada

A spelling reform for Kannada

 