Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 29, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today.
Lucky colour: Plum
Lucky number: 3
