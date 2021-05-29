Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 29, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - May 29, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 29 2021, 01:00 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 01:00 ist

A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today.

Lucky colour: Plum

Lucky number: 3

