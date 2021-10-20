Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 20, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don’t yet understand. You need balance in your life. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Back to gravity: Russians talk about 1st space movie
China says moon rocks offer clues to volcanic activity
67-yr-old to cycle from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
Africa's rare glaciers to disappear in next two decades
'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' turns 20: A cult film
Climate: Removing CO2 from the air no longer optional
Labour rights: Are IT employees ‘workers’?
India tops world in unreported tuberculosis cases
How do landslides occur and what triggers them?