Capricorn Daily Horoscope - October 26, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Financial matters are emphasised. Increase in your financial status – either through your effort or someone close to you. Finances may be good, but hangers-on will be more. Don’t be eager to part with your cash.
Lucky Colour: Coffee Brown
Lucky Number: 4
