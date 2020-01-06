CES 2020: Samsung, Sony and more to light up Vegas show

Several technology companies such as Samsung, OnePlus, Sony, Huami and others are all geared to up to kick off the new year by unveiling new products at CES 2020, Las Vegas (January 7-11).

Here's what to expect at CES 2020:

Samsung

Samsung has announced to showcase the new 2020 8K QLED display-based Q950TS smart TV series. It is touted to be the first ultra-thin television to boast surrond sound audio and a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99 percent.



New 8K OLED TV to be showed at CES 2020 (Credit Samsung):



"QLED 8K lineup is among the first in the industry to support the playback of native 8K content. In 2020, consumers will be able to enjoy and stream AV1 codec videos filmed in 8K on QLED 8K TVs. All Samsung TVs in the 2020 8K line will ship with this capability built-in," the South Korean company said.

Also, Samsung will also be displaying the newly unveiled Galaxy Note10 Lite and the S10 Lite at the Las Vegas event.

Also, Samsung will be unveiling the new-age Artificial Intelligence-powered assistant Neon at the CES 2020. We are not sure Neon will replace the company's existing buggy smart assistant Bixby or not.

However, there is a theory running wild on the Internet. The images of human models used in the teaser hints Neon may be a humanoid robot-like Sophia, developed by Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics in 2016.



Neon teaser (Credit: Samsung)



Sony

The Japanese company is expected to announce a new line of high-resolution smart TVs in addition to audio products and mobile camera sensors, which are likely to feature in top-end smartphones in 2020.

On the official Sony CES 2020 page, the company teases 'future is coming', sparking excitement among fans.



Sony teaser for CES 2020 (Credit: Sony)



“At CES 2020 Sony is unveiling a unique vision of the future, bringing creativity and technology together like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions,” the company says.

Word on the street is that Sony might reveal crucial details about the PlayStation 5 series console. Arch rival Microsoft as already announced the new generation gaming console Xbox series X but isn't be available for purchase until this Christmas holiday.

LG

Besides Samsung, another South Korean company, which will be making a big presence felt is the LG. It has announced to reveal new line of 8K TVs and also smart refrigerator LG InstaView series.

The company will be launching eight TVs with new 77- and 65-inch class models, which will join the LG's existing 88- and 75-inch screen sizes.

It includes premium 88- and 77-inch class LG Signature OLED 8K TVs (models 88/77 OLED ZX) and advanced LG NanoCell TVs (models 75/65 Nano99, 75/65 Nano97, 75/65 Nano95).

LG says that all the aforementioned models exceed the industry’s official new 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association(CTA) which requires a minimum 50 percent CM threshold. It further added that renowned independent labs including TÜV Rheinland have validated that LG Signature OLED 8K and LG 8K NanoCell TV exceed this definition.



LG InstaView Door-in-Door fridge (Credit: LG)



They are powered the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor and support native 8K content from sources including HDMI and USB digital inputs, codecs such as HEVC, VP9 and AV1, the latter being backed by major streaming providers including YouTube. LG’s 8K TVs will support 8K content streaming at a rapid 60FPS and are certified to deliver 8K 60P over HDMI, LG claims.

The 2020 LG InstaView series refrigerators will come with a transparent front panel. The door does more than just let users see through it without the need the consumers to open it and door doubles as a 22-inch display, where consumers can browse the internet and watch cooking videos via Wi-Fi without a separate smartphone or tablet.

OnePlus



OnePlus Concept One teaser (OnePlus/Twitter)



OnePlus has confirmed to showcase Concept One mobile phone at the CES 2020.

As per the latest teasers, OnePlus' new mobile will have state-of-the-art camera technology, a new true full view display, while retaining the popular alert slider.

In the teaser clip, the device is shown to hide the primary shooter but gets visible only from a certain angle. OnePlus is calling it the 'invisible camera' and houses vertically aligned triple-camera with LED flash. The video also shows an alert slider on the side with gold-finish.

Lenovo

Lenovo will also be making its presence felt at the Las Vegas tech trade fair. It will be launching a new line of hybrid desktops and All-in-One laptops.



Lenovo teaser for CES 2020 (Credit: Lenovo)



The Chinese PC maker will be showcasing the latest all-new ThinkCentre M90a AIO desktop PC with a 23.8-inch FHD display. It will be powered by 10th Gen Intel Core processors.

The M90a includes Modern Standby for instant access to the latest messages and Dolby Atmos audio.

It's 23.8-inch FHD display comes with optional PrivacyGuard to protect sensitive data. Furthermore, the software can automatically blur the screen when the user turns away from the display. The IR Camera with ThinkShutter™ blocks the lens to ensure you are only seen when you want to be, and the camera can also provide face recognition biometric login through Windows Hello.

Intel

Chip-maker Intel is slated to launch a 14++ nm microarchitecture-based 45W Comet Lake CPU series at CES 2020. The company claims the new CPU can clock more 5.0 GHz with the Core i9-powered PC model and the new 45W Core i7-based PC can touch 5GHz.

The company will also be bringing 10nm class Ice Lake, the successor of Tiger Lake. More details awaited at CES 2020.

One more thing... Apple is attending CES 2020



Apple to attend CES 2020 (Credit: Reuters File Photo)



Yes, you read that right, Apple, after 28 years of hiatus is returning to the Las Vegas show.

However, the Cupertino-based company will not be showcasing any hardware, but its senior executive Jane Horvath is slated to speak on the consumer privacy panel.

It can be noted that Apple, though did not attend the last year's CES 2019 event, made its presence felt by using local lingo 'What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas' for its privacy ad campaign. It rented popular spots around the venue and posted ad banners with the message-"What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone".

In 2020, Apple's Horvath will further highlight the importance of user privacy and how tech companies embrace Apple's stand. Also, the company is expected to showcase its proprietary smart home platform HomeKit.

Other technology companies such as Xiaomi-backed Huami will be unveiling new Amazfit smart band series.

