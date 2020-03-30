COVID-19 lockdown: Over 80 million low-income Airtel customers to these call benefits

With nation-wide lock imposed till April 14, many Indians particularly, the low-income migrant population are finding it difficult to communicate between family in the native places.

Now, Airtel has announced that they are extending the validity of the pre-paid connections more than 80 million low-income people till April 17. Also, the telecommunication service provider will be offering extra talk time worth Rs 10 as well.

This means consumers will continue to get calls, receive messages and will also be able to make calls and send SMSs for close to three weeks. This programme is already live in select areas and will be available in all regions in 48 hours.

Deccan Herald asked Airtel, how the company identifies whether the person is from a low-income bracket or not. The Spokesperson said the company is relying on ARPU (Average revenue per user) database.

“In this difficult hour of fighting off the threat of Covid-19, Airtel is committed to ensuring that all people remain connected without any disruptions. And for this objective, it is critical to take care of the under-privileged daily wage earners of our country, whose lives have been disrupted due to the lock-down,” Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

