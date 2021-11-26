DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

Hello and welcome to DH Radio,

The FabIndia Ad triggered a controversy. So did Tanishq, so did Sabyasachi. Do we see a trend here? Does the backlash make the creative minds in the advertisement industry guarded, wary and resort to that dreaded thing called self censorship?

In this episode, DH Radio's Shiruti N talks to Krishnaprasad Balakrishnan, an independent advertising and branding professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry.

Listen in...