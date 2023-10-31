Dust might have snuffed out the dinosaurs

During fieldwork in 2017, Pim Kaskes, a geologist at Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium and an author of the new research, collected some fine-grained samples from a geological formation in North Dakota known as Tanis, which yielded a treasure trove of fossils. While Tanis is 2,000 miles from the Chicxulub impact, seismic waves created a deposit of minerals known as the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary. It is about four feet thick and corresponds to the event.