Establishing a successful career in music

Dr Miguel Cardona, US Secretary of Education, was right when he said in an interview, “How beautiful would it be if our schools and our education program showed how music is a combination of many different cultures, and cultures are an expression of many kinds of music? There’s a lot for our students, not only from a musical perspective but also from a global perspective and in showing them how they fit in as part of a bigger world.” It is a powerful and universal art form that enriches our lives in countless ways.