Explained | The CBSE marking formula for Class 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) submitted its evaluation criteria for Class 12 board examinations to the Supreme Court on Thursday. It will be using a 40:30:30 formula based on the students’ Classes 10, 11 and 12 marks respectively.

The Supreme Court has asked the Board to calculate the Class 12 results for the 2020-21 batch and announce it by July 31.

What is the formula for calculating the results?

To calculate the Class 12 result, CBSE has divided each subject into two parts - practical/ internal assessment and theory.

The practical/ internal assessment had been completed in most schools and hence marks will be taken as is. In case any school has not conducted the internal assessment yet, they have to conduct it online as soon as possible.

Now, the 40:30:30 rule will be applied to the theory part, which would range from 50 marks to 80 marks depending on the school. In case the theory marks for a subject is 80, the practical marks will be 20; if the theory is worth 70 marks, then the practical will be for 30 marks, and so on and so forth.

According to CBSE, all the marks which will be included in the calculation of the final marks will be taken from the student’s historical performances.

What is the 40:30:30 ratio?

According to the 40:30:30 formula, calculation of the Class 12 theory marks will give 40 per cent weightage to Class 12 category, 30 per cent to Class 11, and 30 per cent to Class 10.

For every subject, in the Class 12 category, marks will be taken from the respective subject’s theory marks in pre-boards or mid-term exams held in the schools earlier this year or an average of both. The decision is left to the result committee set by the school.

Similarly, for the Class 11 category, marks will be taken from Class 11 final exam marks of each subject for that respective subject of Class 12. Only the theory marks will be considered for evaluation.

And for the Class 10 category, marks will be taken from the average of three main subjects in which a student performed the best. The average marks calculated from the formula will be taken as one score for every subject of Class 12.

These marks will be taken in the 40:30:30 ratio respectively for each category. Finally, the total of the theory marks of each subject will be added to that subject’s practical marks to get the final result for Class 12.