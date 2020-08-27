Facebook News to launch in India soon

Social media behemoth Facebook, earlier in the year, announced to bring new Facebook News service in the US. Now, the company is all set to expand it to other global regions including Europe and India.

Facebook News is said to be built with insights from publishers and people. It promises to offer fully customised viewing options on Facebook. Users can control what type of news they like to see on the Facebook feed. Based on the user behavior, it will recommend top headlines and trending stories of the day.

Also, users can search for news content other than their topics of interest like they do on Google search.

The company claims that 95% of the traffic Facebook News delivers to publishers is incremental to the traffic they already get from News Feed.

"Based on this progress, we are accelerating our plans to expand internationally. We aim to launch Facebook News in multiple countries within the next six months to a year and are considering the UK, Germany, France, India, and Brazil, " said Campbell Brown, VP, Global News Partnerships, Facebook.

Also, most importantly Facebook will be paying the media companies to ensure their quality content is available on Facebook News section.

It can be noted that Australia’s Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) had introduced a concept draft, which upon getting the government's consent, would make Google, Facebook, and other search engine and social media companies to mandatorily pay fees to the news corporations.

