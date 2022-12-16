Five books on aircraft design

Aircrafts are fascinating and what goes into making the gigantic carriers, even more. From design philosophies to exploring varied design methods and nuances, here is a list of books to read.

These books are available online.

Aircraft Design

Author: Ajoy Kumar Kundu

This book can be a guide for students and professionals trying to study about aircraft systems design. Its simple narrative makes it a fit for classrooms. The book delves into the fixed winged aircraft design, and elaborates on factors needed to configure aircraft geometry suited specifically for the customer’s demands. Safety issues, environmental issues, material choice, structural layout, understanding flight deck, avionics, and systems are also addressed here. It also includes example exercises from the author’s industrial experience.

Aircraft Design: A Conceptual Approach

Author: Daniel P Raymer

This page turner looks at the entire process of aircraft conceptual design — initial sizing, configuration layout, analysis, sizing, optimisation, and trade studies. It features design methods, illustrations, tips, explanations, and equations; concepts and calculation methods for aerodynamics, stability and control, weights, performance, and cost; coverage of conventional and unconventional design methods, and more. It includes advice on how to become an aircraft designer.

Aircraft Performance and Design

Author: John D Anderson

Written by a successful aerospace author, this book looks at aircraft performance techniques and applies them to real aircrafts. It also addresses a philosophy of, and techniques of aircraft design. These two subjects are explored in a conversational style here, which is the trademark of John Anderson’s texts.

Introduction to Aircraft Design

Author: John P Fielding

The book includes illustrated descriptions of a spectrum of aircraft types, their aerodynamics, structures and systems, and allows one to understand about good and poor designs,

and how to improve their own designs. Examples from real aircraft projects have been included here, along with demonstrations about the applications of the theory. One can also find information about simple aerodynamic formulae, an introduction to airworthiness and environmental requirements, engine and equipment data, among other things.

The Design of the Aeroplane

Author: Darrol Stinton

The new edition of this book features a number of studies in practical airplane design. It includes a new chapter, on using the back of an envelope, and elucidates how to make ‘ballpark’ technical judgments. The book’s contents include topics like airworthiness, aerodynamics, performance, operational characteristics, among others.