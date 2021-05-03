Future Apple Watch may come with blood-alcohol level tracking, BP monitor features

Over the years, Apple has incorporated several value-added features such as heart-rate sensor, Electrocardiogram (ECG), Accidental Fall detection, and more with each new iteration of the Watch series. They are not only a good device to track fitness and develop discipline, but also a potential life-saving gadget.

In 2020, Apple added a new SpO2 (blood-oxygen) tracker in the Watch Series 6. Just when we thought about what more can be included in a small compact watch, a new report suggests the Cupertino-based firm has a much bigger plan.

Apple has signed a major deal with a UK-based start-up Rockley Photonics, which is known for making health monitoring systems and specialises in non-invasive models.

Ahead of going public in New York City, the company has filed an application to SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission) with details revealing that Apple is one of the two major clients and both account company's 100 per cent revenue in 2020 and 99.9 per cent in 2019.

Rockley CEO Andrew Rickman has stated that he expects the glucose monitoring sensor, and other health tracking technology developed by the company will be in consumer products by 2022, reported The Telegraph (UK).

Though there is no specific mention of the Cupertino HQ-based company, many opine that the new health features are expected to come in Apple Watch.



Apple Watch Series 6. Credit: Apple



Already, Apple has filed similar patents related to non-invasive blood-sugar tracking sensors for the Watches.

It is believed that the technologies developed by Rockley Photonics, which by the way has a 'supply and development agreement' with Apple may complement the latter's own proprietary system to make the readings are at least near-accurate, just like the ECG feature.

It should be noted that despite the limitations, Apple Watches have saved numerous lives thanks to timely health notification be it AFib (Atrial fibrillation), an irregular spike in heartbeat rate during rest position, and sudden fall with no body movements. Apple Watches are capable of sending emergency SOS notifications to civil service centres such as police or medical agency and to owner's loved ones for swift tracking and rescue.

Rockley Photonics is also said to have developed a non-invasive blood-alcohol level sensor, a Blood Pressure (BP) tracking sensor, and if things as planned we may see such sophisticated technology in Apple Watches in 2022. By that time, we can assume, more tests will be conducted to make it more accurate.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.