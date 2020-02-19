Game-changer Oppo Watch to take on Apple Watch

In the recent Strategy Analytics report, Apple sold more than 31 million Watches, 10 million more than the entire Swiss watch industry (21 million +) in 2019. Thanks to innovative and potentially life-saving technology, Apple Watches have become a crowd favourite and there is hardly any rival brand in the market that can challenge it.

Now, Oppo, which has really good brand recognition for smartphones in Asia is aiming to change the smart wearable market's status quo with its new Watch. The company's vice president Brian Shen has teased the Oppo Watch.

Shen claims that the Oppo Watch will be game-changer and would come with curved 3D glass design. In the teaser image, the display of the watch looks really good and big enough to view contents more clearly. Also, there is a black leather strap attached to it. Hopefully, there will be more color options, considering the fact that smart wearables on the wrists are also viewed as fashion accessories.

However, there is very little information about the internal hardware about the Oppo Watch. If the company plans to take on Apple Watch, it has to offer life-saving sensors such as ECG (electrocardiogram) and Irregular Rhythm (heartbeat) Notification. If need be, come up with proprietary innovation to make the Oppo Watch standout among the rival brands.

There is no word on when the new Oppo Watch will make its debut, but it is expected to happen real soon, most probably in a month's time, as the official teaser is out on social media platforms.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.