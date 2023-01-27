Gemini Daily Horoscope - January 27, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

An overdue promotion or rise in salary indicated. Home situation still tricky, with hair-trigger tempers all round. Try not to be impatient with others tonight if they let you down. A junket possible. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 3
