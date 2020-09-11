Google Pixel phones to get Android 11 in India next week

Google, earlier in the week released the public version of Android 11 to all the eligible phones including the Pixel phones.

One of the advantages of owning the Pixel phones is that they have the best camera in mobile and another big perk is that they are the first ones to receive all major Android updates and security patches every month.

But, this time for reasons unknown, Google has delayed the release of Android 11 for Pixel phones in India select global regions.

It was widely reported that the company is yet to complete the software testing for phones in India so that it meets the regulations set by the local mobile network authority.

With no official word on when the Android 11 will be released, some Pixel phones owner took their vent on Google on social media platforms such as Twitter.

The anger is understandable, as Pixel phones are expensive in India, and also Google seem to be uninterested in creating brand awareness and not serious about developing loyalty among consumers in the country.



Google Pixel 4a series. Credit: Google



For instance, despite India being the world's fastest-growing and second-biggest smartphone market, it did not release Pixel 4 and recently, the company said, the 2020-series Pixel 5 and the 5G version of Pixel 4a will also be not making to the country.

But, only the generic Pixel 4a, which was launched last month, will be released in India only in October.

Now, Google has confirmed that it is working on rolling out the Android 11 as early as possible in India.

"We're working on making sure the Android 11 update is compatible with Indian ecosystem requirements, and expect it to begin rolling out next week," Google spokesperson said to DH.

The new Android 11 update will be available to Pixel 2, 2 XL, Pixel 3, 3a, 3 XL, Pixel 4, and 4 XL models. Whereas the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5 5G are expected to come with Android 11 out-of-the-box in October.

