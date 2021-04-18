Kerala sees drop in forest fires

Kerala has been witnessing a decrease in forest fires over the past few years. Data available with the state Forest Department shows that from 737 reported forest fire incidents in 2016-17 affecting 2,994 hectares of forest, the number dropped to 330 incidents (1,279 ha) the next year.

In 2019-20, the state saw just 184 such fire incidents, affecting 375.3 hectares of forest.

A forest department official said that despite the harsh summer this year, no major forest fire incidents have been reported in Kerala so far.

Kerala Forest Research Institute senior principal scientist T V Sajeev said that major causes of forest fire in Kerala were considered to be due to miscreants setting fire to settle scores with forest officials, poachers setting fire to facilitate illegal activities and destroy evidence, preventing wild animals attacks and farmers setting forest fire to get ash. Adequate summer showers and a series of preventive measures by the authorities were reasons for decline in forest fire, he said.