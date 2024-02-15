Is there a message in the stock market returns?

As reflected in its fustian messaging, the BJP-led government is increasingly recognising the need to infuse socialist principles in its policies. The government’s approach is, however, somewhat mixed and still tilted toward the privileged class. While we see several welfare schemes, we also see extreme favours granted to a handful of industrialists. Is it possible that the performance of the stock market (and the economy) would have been better, had the government followed more egalitarian and socially inclusive policies? This is a hypothesis that is worth debating and investigating.