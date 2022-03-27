Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjana Sanghi walk the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week Day 4

Purists may scoff, but getting a Bollywood showstopper still seems a sure-shot way to get a full house at fashion week. Janhvi Kapoor was one of the star attractions on Day 4 as the showstopper for designer Punit Balana, while the statuesque Kriti Sanon walked for Tarun Tahiliani in a black, sequinned mesh gown. Sanjana Sanghi made her ramp debut for designers Pankaj & Nidhi.

Tahiliani presented his "Luxury Pret" collection of sarees, gowns, lehengas, and sherwanis. The line had structured silhouettes, flowy drapes, experimental sleeves and necklines in silver, black, golden, ivory. The collection juxtaposed modern and traditional shapes and drapes with technology and aerodynamics. Tahiliani used a textile woven with zari and resham to create a metallic sheen for many garments.

Punit Balana's collection "Lakshmi" featured bold Rajasthani motifs, Ajrakh and Kalamkari prints, mirror and thread work, solid tones, and metallic embroidery. The line-up had earthy lehengas, suits, and kurtas. Actress Janhvi Kapoor walked for Balana in a red lehenga.

The designer spoke to DH about his collection.

"It's a hand block printed collection. We have used natural dyes and colours for this collection and experimented with different designs and prints," Balana said.

"I always wanted to give Janhvi something Indian but make it young and edgy as she's so modern and experimental with her looks. We created this beautiful, voluminous lehenga and gave her a sexy back open blouse."

Pankaj & Nidhi's "Marbella" collection was bright and peppy. The showcase unleashed a fun, beachy vibe, bustling with quirky prints, contrasting colours, floral appliques, dramatic sleeves, gathered silhouettes, and ruffles. Full of yellows, pinks, reds, greens, and whites, the line-up featured a lot of dresses, suit sets, jumpsuits, and co-ord sets.

Actress Sanjana Sanghi made her ramp debut for the designer duo in a salmon pink outfit.

"The outfit I wore was one of my favourite pieces from the Marbella collection. It is super short and dramatic, and I love all the work on the sleeves," said Sanghi to DH.

Keeping Rajasthan's Shekhawati Havelis at the centre of their ensembles, designer duo Shivan and Narresh presented their "Fresconian Series." The collection had puffer jackets, colourful monokinis, camouflage co-ord sets, and abstract print dresses. A blend of five poetic prints, the garments were hand-knitted and embroidered and featured a lot of crochet, mesh, patchwork and sequin detailing. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was the showstopper for the duo.

The other collections exhibited on Day 4 included "Stuck In Samsara" by Countrymade, Eshaa Amiin Label's "Deconstructed Geometry," Label Rahul Dasgupta's "SHETU," Nirmooha's "VINTAGER," Ranna Gill's "Casablanca Calling," NBA 75 X Ananya Modi Jain, and Bata X Suneet Verma's "The eternal lightness of being."

(Sanjana Chawla is a freelance journalist who writes about women, society, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment)

