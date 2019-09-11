JioFiber effect: Airtel brings 1Gbps Xstream Fibre

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd officially commenced the JioFiber in India on September 5 with the lucrative Welcome offer. Like the 4G mobile network service, the broadband service is expected to disrupt the Indian market. Now, the prominent play Airtel has upped the ante on arch-rival with the launch of the new super-fast internet plan.

Airtel has launched Xstream Fibre for Rs 3,999 per month plan. It offers unlimited download at 1Gbps in addition to free unlimited landline calls to any network in India along with exclusive Airtel Thanks benefits such as three months Netflix subscription gift, one year Amazon Prime membership and access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream app.

As part of the Xstream device portfolio, Airtel is offering Android-based OTT smart stick and an Android-based 4k Hybrid Smart Box that brings satellite TV and OTT content together onto the TV screen with the convenience of a single device.

Initially, Airtel Xstream will be available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. More regions will be covered in the coming months.

For the uninitiated, Airtel Xstream offers hundreds of satellite TV channels, tens of thousands of movies and shows in English, Hindi and multiple Indian languages, millions of songs, plus access to all the popular OTT entertainment apps on one platform. Subscribers can access the Xstream service on TV, PC, and Smartphone with a unified User Interface.

Reliance JioFiber is offering both monthly plans at various price bands ranging from Rs 699 to Rs 8,499 with speeds between 100Mbps and 1Gbps. There is also JioForever annual plans up from Rs 8,388 (Bronze) to Rs 1,01,988 (Titanium). As part of the promotional Welcome offer, the company is giving away Bluetooth speakers or HD/4K LED TVs to early subscribers.

