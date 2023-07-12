Leo Daily Horoscope - July 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors .Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 6
