Libra Daily Horoscope - April 13, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Libra Daily Horoscope - April 13, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2021, 02:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 02:39 ist

You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities.

Lucky colour: Mango  

Lucky number: 2     

