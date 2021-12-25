Libra Daily Horoscope - December 25, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

This a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
Lucky Colour: Coffee.
Lucky Number: 8.
