Libra Daily Horoscope - June 9, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

A very unusual connection can be made today. A trip comes through, while finances are still under check. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment.
Lucky colour: Sapphire.
Lucky number: 2.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Delhi: ChatGPT founder stresses on regulations for AI
Women drive Maharashtra state buses for 1st time
700 Indian students in Canada face deportation: Report
Covid-19 can cause brain cells to fuse, study finds
Joe Biden to host thousands at White House Pride party
Zomato slammed for 'casteist' Kachra ad, deletes video
Elephant captured in Bandipur
Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami
Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest
Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure